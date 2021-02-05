Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT)

193 institutions hold shares in Sprout Social Inc. (SPT), with 5.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.85% while institutional investors hold 101.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.91M, and float is at 39.18M with Short Float at 4.71%. Institutions hold 91.08% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 8.66 million shares valued at $333.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.94% of the SPT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 5.6 million shares valued at $215.45 million to account for 12.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 2.46 million shares representing 5.65% and valued at over $94.53 million, while Granahan Investment Management Inc. holds 4.50% of the shares totaling 1.95 million with a market value of $75.19 million.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) is 47.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.54 and a high of $70.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPT stock was last observed hovering at around $65.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.7% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.35% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -34.4% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.20, the stock is 13.04% and 25.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 2.60% at the moment leaves the stock 77.53% off its SMA200. SPT registered 222.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 113.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.57.

The stock witnessed a 38.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.97%, and is 0.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.73% over the week and 6.67% over the month.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) has around 623 employees, a market worth around $3.62B and $123.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -41.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 537.57% and -5.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.00%).

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sprout Social Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $35.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -123.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.50% in year-over-year returns.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Insider Activity

A total of 176 insider transactions have happened at Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 138 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Del Preto Joseph, the company’s CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Del Preto Joseph sold 2,619 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $64.88 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Sprout Social Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Barretto Ryan Paul (President) sold a total of 20,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $64.19 per share for $1.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.52 million shares of the SPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 21, Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 17,000 shares at an average price of $63.55 for $1.08 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Sprout Social Inc. (SPT).