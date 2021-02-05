Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM)

389 institutions hold shares in Toyota Motor Corporation (TM), with institutional investors hold 1.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.40B, and float is at 1.25B with Short Float at 0.07%. Institutions hold 1.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 4.26 million shares valued at $657.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.26% of the TM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Northern Trust Corporation with 1.38 million shares valued at $183.27 million to account for 0.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.04 million shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $137.86 million, while Parametric Portfolio Associates holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 0.96 million with a market value of $126.96 million.

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) is -4.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.01 and a high of $156.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TM stock was last observed hovering at around $148.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $157.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.3% off the consensus price target high of $192.99 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -37.71% lower than the price target low of $107.49 for the same period.

Currently trading at $148.02, the stock is -0.08% and 0.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 10.58% off its SMA200. TM registered 4.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $150.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $137.82.

The stock witnessed a -3.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.94%, and is 3.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.17% over the week and 1.14% over the month.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) has around 359542 employees, a market worth around $244.26B and $249.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.26 and Fwd P/E is 13.80. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.04% and -5.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Toyota Motor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.10% this year.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is 478.46% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.07% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.06.