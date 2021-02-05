Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN)

20 institutions hold shares in Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN), with 1.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.45% while institutional investors hold 12.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.49M, and float is at 2.04M with Short Float at 1.26%. Institutions hold 8.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cannell (Peter B.) & Company Inc with over 93125.0 shares valued at $0.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.61% of the YTEN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 55939.0 shares valued at $0.43 million to account for 1.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Worth Venture Partners, LLC which holds 39524.0 shares representing 1.11% and valued at over $0.31 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.06% of the shares totaling 37699.0 with a market value of $0.29 million.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) is 156.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.50 and a high of $20.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YTEN stock was last observed hovering at around $13.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.57% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -23.58% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.83, the stock is 24.33% and 72.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 6.16% at the moment leaves the stock 119.75% off its SMA200. YTEN registered 121.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 132.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.01.

The stock witnessed a 147.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 181.40%, and is 4.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.45% over the week and 20.04% over the month.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $47.31M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 323.71% and -27.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (521.00%).

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.7 with sales reaching $240k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 71.40% in year-over-year returns.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SCHULER JACK W, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SCHULER JACK W bought 101,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $12.25 per share for a total of $1.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.9 million shares.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that SCHULER JACK W (10% Owner) bought a total of 365,241 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $4.25 per share for $1.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.79 million shares of the YTEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, SCHULER JACK W (10% Owner) disposed off 42,697 shares at an average price of $7.69 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 428,396 shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN).

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) that is trading 14.00% up over the past 12 months. Trinseo S.A. (TSE) is 73.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 64.13% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9230.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.09.