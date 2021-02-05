Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

104 institutions hold shares in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO), with institutional investors hold 55.55% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 55.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 4.72 million shares valued at $40.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.58% of the HFRO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Beach Point Capital Management LP with 2.88 million shares valued at $29.62 million to account for 4.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Herzfeld (Thomas J.) Advisors, Inc which holds 2.15 million shares representing 3.00% and valued at over $18.47 million, while Raymond James & Associates, Inc. holds 2.58% of the shares totaling 1.85 million with a market value of $15.88 million.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO) is -0.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.02 and a high of $12.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HFRO stock was last observed hovering at around $10.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $10.26, the stock is 0.35% and 3.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 18.39% off its SMA200. HFRO registered -18.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.98.

The stock witnessed a 0.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.41%, and is 1.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.35% over the week and 1.47% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 46.15% and -19.28% from its 52-week high.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) Analyst Forecasts

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Froehlich Robert J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Froehlich Robert J bought 697 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 13 at a price of $8.47 per share for a total of $5904.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1212.0 shares.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Froehlich Robert J (Director) bought a total of 130 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $12.89 per share for $1676.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 515.0 shares of the HFRO stock.