Is Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) a good stock to buy now?

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) is -5.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.35 and a high of $63.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CWST stock was last observed hovering at around $56.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.61% off its average median price target of $68.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.01% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 5.82% higher than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.39, the stock is 0.70% and -1.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 2.84% at the moment leaves the stock 5.85% off its SMA200. CWST registered 14.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.69.

The stock witnessed a -3.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.57%, and is 0.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $3.03B and $768.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 76.23 and Fwd P/E is 60.32. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.99% and -8.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Casella Waste Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $197.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 354.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.30% in year-over-year returns.

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Top Institutional Holders

299 institutions hold shares in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST), with 994.54k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.06% while institutional investors hold 96.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.37M, and float is at 46.46M with Short Float at 1.65%. Institutions hold 94.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.13 million shares valued at $230.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.24% of the CWST Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wells Fargo & Company with 3.58 million shares valued at $199.89 million to account for 7.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.05 million shares representing 6.09% and valued at over $170.43 million, while Earnest Partners LLC holds 6.05% of the shares totaling 3.03 million with a market value of $169.37 million.

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Edwin D, the company’s President & COO. SEC filings show that Johnson Edwin D sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $61.10 per share for a total of $1.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Casella Waste Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that OCONNOR JAMES E (Director) sold a total of 7,390 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $56.35 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17141.0 shares of the CWST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 21, CALLAHAN JAMES F JR (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $55.52 for $0.56 million. The insider now directly holds 39,789 shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST).

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) that is trading -0.85% down over the past 12 months. Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) is -11.64% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.35% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.21.