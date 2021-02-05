Is LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) a good stock to buy now?

LGI Homes Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is 5.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.00 and a high of $132.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LGIH stock was last observed hovering at around $109.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.7% off its average median price target of $133.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.61% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -1.04% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $111.14, the stock is 5.38% and 3.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 8.34% off its SMA200. LGIH registered 27.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $106.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $112.25.

The stock witnessed a 4.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.18%, and is 3.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) has around 953 employees, a market worth around $2.81B and $2.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.19 and Fwd P/E is 9.82. Profit margin for the company is 12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 236.79% and -16.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LGI Homes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $4.02 with sales reaching $821.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 35.70% in year-over-year returns.

LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) Top Institutional Holders

321 institutions hold shares in LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH), with 2.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.44% while institutional investors hold 101.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.09M, and float is at 22.23M with Short Float at 9.05%. Institutions hold 89.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.48 million shares valued at $404.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.87% of the LGIH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 2.02 million shares valued at $234.23 million to account for 8.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.8 million shares representing 7.18% and valued at over $209.49 million, while Altshuler Shaham Ltd holds 4.85% of the shares totaling 1.22 million with a market value of $141.29 million.

LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Steven Randal, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Smith Steven Randal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $113.78 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2522.0 shares.

LGI Homes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Sansbury Bryan Christopher (Director) sold a total of 9,319 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $109.92 per share for $1.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100000.0 shares of the LGIH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, Smith Steven Randal (Director) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $115.53 for $0.92 million. The insider now directly holds 19,273 shares of LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH).

LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is trading 4.04% up over the past 12 months. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) is 27.53% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.48% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.76.