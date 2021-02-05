Is voxeljet AG (VJET) a good stock to buy now?

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) is 97.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.92 and a high of $18.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VJET stock was last observed hovering at around $18.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.3% off its average median price target of $13.80 for the next 12 months. It is also -39.86% off the consensus price target high of $13.80 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -39.86% lower than the price target low of $13.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.30, the stock is 26.59% and 51.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 7.22% at the moment leaves the stock 120.45% off its SMA200. VJET registered 105.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 185.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.76.

The stock witnessed a 94.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 138.27%, and is 21.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.01% over the week and 13.86% over the month.

voxeljet AG (VJET) has around 297 employees, a market worth around $117.34M and $27.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -69.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 561.64% and 2.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.60%).

voxeljet AG (VJET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for voxeljet AG (VJET) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

voxeljet AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $5.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.50% in year-over-year returns.

voxeljet AG (VJET) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in voxeljet AG (VJET), with 884.79k shares held by insiders accounting for 18.30% while institutional investors hold 19.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.84M, and float is at 0.26M with Short Float at 25.32%. Institutions hold 16.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 0.56 million shares valued at $4.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.32% of the VJET Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 18867.0 shares valued at $0.16 million to account for 0.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Advisor Group, Inc. which holds 3580.0 shares representing 0.01% and valued at over $30286.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 1841.0 with a market value of $15574.0.