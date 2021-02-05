Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Volatility At 5.13%, Should You Add A Position?

137 institutions hold shares in Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF), with 794.02k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.68% while institutional investors hold 87.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.20M, and float is at 43.04M with Short Float at 7.26%. Institutions hold 86.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC with over 84.86 million shares valued at $3.19 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 72.78% of the JAMF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Summit Partners, L.P. with 4.48 million shares valued at $133.9 million to account for 3.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC which holds 2.81 million shares representing 2.41% and valued at over $105.59 million, while Tiger Global Management, LLC holds 2.38% of the shares totaling 2.78 million with a market value of $104.51 million.

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) is 29.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.82 and a high of $51.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JAMF stock was last observed hovering at around $38.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.8% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 8.07% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.61, the stock is 10.70% and 17.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 1.23% at the moment leaves the stock 10.62% off its SMA200. JAMF registered a loss of -3.93% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.88.

The stock witnessed a 18.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.29%, and is 3.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.13% over the week and 4.94% over the month.

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) has around 1318 employees, a market worth around $4.56B and $250.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 247.50. Profit margin for the company is -10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.97% and -24.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.40%).

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jamf Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $70.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.10% this year.

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PUTMAN JILL, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that PUTMAN JILL sold 6,285 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 28 at a price of $37.27 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75342.0 shares.

Jamf Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 28 that STROSAHL JOHN (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 60,695 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 28 and was made at $37.38 per share for $2.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31347.0 shares of the JAMF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, PUTMAN JILL (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,715 shares at an average price of $37.03 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 75,342 shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF).