John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is 4.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.17 and a high of $132.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JBT stock was last observed hovering at around $118.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $122.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.28% off the consensus price target high of $145.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -62.33% lower than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $118.50, the stock is -4.31% and -1.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 22.37% off its SMA200. JBT registered -0.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $121.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $104.41.

The stock witnessed a 3.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.75%, and is -1.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) has around 6400 employees, a market worth around $3.92B and $1.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.42 and Fwd P/E is 27.32. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 110.97% and -10.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

John Bean Technologies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.89 with sales reaching $426.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.90% in year-over-year returns.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) Top Institutional Holders

336 institutions hold shares in John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT), with 631.73k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.99% while institutional investors hold 111.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.00M, and float is at 31.10M with Short Float at 4.60%. Institutions hold 108.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.72 million shares valued at $433.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.87% of the JBT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.21 million shares valued at $294.76 million to account for 10.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 2.35 million shares representing 7.41% and valued at over $216.15 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 5.39% of the shares totaling 1.71 million with a market value of $157.06 million.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marvin James L, the company’s EVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Marvin James L sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $127.26 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17822.0 shares.

John Bean Technologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that KAWALEK POLLY B (Director) sold a total of 3,857 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $118.11 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68245.0 shares of the JBT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY (Director) disposed off 300 shares at an average price of $121.49 for $36447.0. The insider now directly holds 50,115 shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT).

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AAR Corp. (AIR) that is trading -16.04% down over the past 12 months. Standex International Corporation (SXI) is 18.15% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.18% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.73.