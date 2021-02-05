Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 15.73% Change This Year

Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: LKFN) is 15.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.49 and a high of $61.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LKFN stock was last observed hovering at around $60.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.75% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -3.35% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -12.75% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.01, the stock is 3.74% and 11.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 2.90% at the moment leaves the stock 30.15% off its SMA200. LKFN registered 27.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.06.

The stock witnessed a 13.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.43%, and is 3.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) has around 568 employees, a market worth around $1.62B and $193.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.78 and Fwd P/E is 19.04. Profit margin for the company is 41.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.38% and 0.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.00%).

Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lakeland Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.85 with sales reaching $55.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.60% in year-over-year returns.

Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) Top Institutional Holders

200 institutions hold shares in Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN), with 984.35k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.90% while institutional investors hold 78.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.42M, and float is at 25.18M with Short Float at 2.80%. Institutions hold 74.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.76 million shares valued at $72.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.85% of the LKFN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 1.37 million shares valued at $56.51 million to account for 5.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Victory Capital Management Inc. which holds 1.32 million shares representing 5.15% and valued at over $70.92 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.61% of the shares totaling 1.18 million with a market value of $48.79 million.

Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KUBACKI MICHAEL L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KUBACKI MICHAEL L sold 50,490 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $59.12 per share for a total of $2.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Lakeland Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that HIATT THOMAS (Director) sold a total of 4,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $52.42 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18535.0 shares of the LKFN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, KUBACKI MICHAEL L (Director) disposed off 21,877 shares at an average price of $51.47 for $1.13 million. The insider now directly holds 231,565 shares of Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN).

Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Financial Corporation (THFF) that is trading -3.65% down over the past 12 months. Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) is -2.34% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.23% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.76.