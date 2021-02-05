LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) is -0.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.75 and a high of $17.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LFVN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $10.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.86% off the consensus price target high of $10.90 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 14.86% higher than the price target low of $10.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.28, the stock is -0.47% and -6.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 3.11% at the moment leaves the stock -26.18% off its SMA200. LFVN registered -41.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.83.

The stock witnessed a -3.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.95%, and is 3.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) has around 247 employees, a market worth around $132.52M and $231.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.09 and Fwd P/E is 9.28. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.74% and -45.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.10%).

LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LifeVantage Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $61.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.00% year-over-year.

LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) Top Institutional Holders

132 institutions hold shares in LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN), with 1.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.50% while institutional investors hold 56.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.27M, and float is at 13.03M with Short Float at 5.58%. Institutions hold 51.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.19 million shares valued at $14.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.32% of the LFVN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.14 million shares valued at $13.77 million to account for 8.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.9 million shares representing 6.33% and valued at over $10.9 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 3.82% of the shares totaling 0.55 million with a market value of $6.58 million.

LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rose Justin, the company’s Chief Sales &Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Rose Justin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $13.58 per share for a total of $16975.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

LifeVantage Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Jensen Darren Jay (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $13.13 per share for $59085.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.45 million shares of the LFVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Rose Justin (Chief Sales Officer) disposed off 1,250 shares at an average price of $13.26 for $16575.0. The insider now directly holds 132,122 shares of LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN).

LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) that is trading 64.68% up over the past 12 months. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) is 26.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.16% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.48.