Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) is -5.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.69 and a high of $8.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LINC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $9.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.92% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 1.92% higher than the price target low of $6.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.13, the stock is -0.70% and -4.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 2.17% at the moment leaves the stock 15.26% off its SMA200. LINC registered 164.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.12.

The stock witnessed a -6.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.78%, and is 3.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.76% over the week and 5.23% over the month.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) has around 1922 employees, a market worth around $162.87M and $285.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.56 and Fwd P/E is 13.10. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 262.72% and -31.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $78.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 130.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.10% in year-over-year returns.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) Top Institutional Holders

59 institutions hold shares in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC), with 2.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.21% while institutional investors hold 79.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.82M, and float is at 24.04M with Short Float at 1.97%. Institutions hold 72.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Heartland Advisors Inc. with over 2.75 million shares valued at $15.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.40% of the LINC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Paradice Investment Management, LLC with 2.27 million shares valued at $12.55 million to account for 8.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. which holds 2.23 million shares representing 8.44% and valued at over $12.33 million, while 22NW, LP holds 7.66% of the shares totaling 2.03 million with a market value of $11.2 million.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Morrow J Barry, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Morrow J Barry sold 12,472 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $6.91 per share for a total of $86182.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Juniper Investment Company, LL (10% Owner) sold a total of 12,230 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $7.01 per share for $85732.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the LINC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Juniper Investment Company, LL (10% Owner) disposed off 39,344 shares at an average price of $6.89 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 575,504 shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC).

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) that is trading 8.28% up over the past 12 months. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) is 9.35% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.67% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.83.