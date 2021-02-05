Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) Volatility At 7.76%, Should You Add A Position?

107 institutions hold shares in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS), with 781.07k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.55% while institutional investors hold 72.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.55M, and float is at 21.93M with Short Float at 19.84%. Institutions hold 71.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with over 3.0 million shares valued at $38.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.81% of the MRNS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Lion Point Capital, LP with 2.72 million shares valued at $34.93 million to account for 8.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boxer Capital, LLC which holds 2.4 million shares representing 7.84% and valued at over $30.84 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.73% of the shares totaling 1.75 million with a market value of $22.52 million.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) is 10.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.16 and a high of $17.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRNS stock was last observed hovering at around $13.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.49% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 32.6% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.48, the stock is 5.36% and 1.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -2.67% at the moment leaves the stock 21.76% off its SMA200. MRNS registered 58.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 90.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.69.

The stock witnessed a 12.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.61%, and is 7.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.76% over the week and 6.18% over the month.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) has around 65 employees, a market worth around $483.39M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 224.04% and -21.35% from its 52-week high.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.51 with sales reaching $1.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.60% this year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS): Who are the competitors?

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) is 38.92% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.79% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.43.