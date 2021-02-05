Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) down -0.73% since start of the year

Maverix Metals Inc. (AMEX: MMX) is -0.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.51 and a high of $6.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MMX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $6.43 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.83% off the consensus price target high of $7.21 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 1.45% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.42, the stock is -1.92% and 1.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 4.23% at the moment leaves the stock 10.90% off its SMA200. MMX registered 10.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.10.

The stock witnessed a -8.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.24%, and is 3.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.35% over the week and 5.20% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 542.00 and Fwd P/E is 42.68. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.94% and -11.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.40%).

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Maverix Metals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021.The EPS is expected to shrink by -439.50% this year.

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) Top Institutional Holders

57 institutions hold shares in Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX), with 90.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 64.29% while institutional investors hold 70.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 128.17M, and float is at 50.15M with Short Float at 0.45%. Institutions hold 25.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Merk Investments LLC with over 3.0 million shares valued at $15.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.14% of the MMX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is U.S. Global Investors, Inc. with 1.91 million shares valued at $9.79 million to account for 1.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 1.48 million shares representing 1.05% and valued at over $7.61 million, while Sentry Investment Management Inc holds 0.71% of the shares totaling 0.99 million with a market value of $5.43 million.