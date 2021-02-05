MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) Is Up 50.00% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) is 50.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.44 and a high of $5.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MDWD stock was last observed hovering at around $5.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -0.91% lower than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.55, the stock is 15.96% and 32.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 7.77% at the moment leaves the stock 63.07% off its SMA200. MDWD registered 80.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 34.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.84.

The stock witnessed a 39.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.40%, and is 26.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.60% over the week and 9.09% over the month.

MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) has around 74 employees, a market worth around $137.53M and $20.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 284.70% and -0.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.20%).

MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MediWound Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $5.59M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 136.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -34.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.70% in year-over-year returns.

MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in MediWound Ltd. (MDWD), with 11.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 42.77% while institutional investors hold 32.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.18M, and float is at 15.58M with Short Float at 0.14%. Institutions hold 18.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. with over 2.13 million shares valued at $7.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.81% of the MDWD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.64 million shares valued at $2.41 million to account for 2.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 0.36 million shares representing 1.32% and valued at over $1.35 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 0.95% of the shares totaling 0.26 million with a market value of $0.97 million.

MediWound Ltd. (MDWD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 5.20% up over the past 12 months. Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) is -10.86% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -38.02% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 30750.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.13.