Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) up 34.25% since start of the year

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) is 34.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.30 and a high of $12.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MBOT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.75% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 53.75% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.25, the stock is 11.81% and 20.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 6.32% at the moment leaves the stock 26.20% off its SMA200. MBOT registered 5.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 30.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.46.

The stock witnessed a 30.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.65%, and is 4.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.66% over the week and 8.25% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 115.12% and -24.18% from its 52-week high.

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Microbot Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34 with sales reaching $1.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.10% this year.

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) Top Institutional Holders

33 institutions hold shares in Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT), with 302.02k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.25% while institutional investors hold 13.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.11M, and float is at 6.81M with Short Float at 8.45%. Institutions hold 12.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.23 million shares valued at $1.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.21% of the MBOT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.19 million shares valued at $1.45 million to account for 2.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are XXEC, Inc. which holds 95810.0 shares representing 1.35% and valued at over $0.73 million, while Qube Research & Technologies Ltd holds 0.73% of the shares totaling 51867.0 with a market value of $0.4 million.

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bornstein Yoseph, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bornstein Yoseph sold 4,881 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 19 at a price of $7.94 per share for a total of $38735.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Microbot Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 05 that Bornstein Yoseph (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 05 and was made at $7.84 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the MBOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 05, Bornstein Yoseph (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $7.74 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 266,909 shares of Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT).