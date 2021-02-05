MIND Technology Inc. (MIND): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:MIND Stock Is Going Next

MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) is 1.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $3.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MIND stock was last observed hovering at around $2.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -13.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -13.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.27, the stock is 5.44% and 2.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 5.09% at the moment leaves the stock 12.54% off its SMA200. MIND registered -18.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1594 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2496.

The stock witnessed a 2.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.61%, and is 0.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.64% over the week and 4.98% over the month.

MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) has around 232 employees, a market worth around $30.76M and $28.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -81.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 224.29% and -31.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.60%).

MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MIND Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $8.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -51.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -33.80% in year-over-year returns.

MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in MIND Technology Inc. (MIND), with 779.59k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.05% while institutional investors hold 51.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.31M, and float is at 12.13M with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 47.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ariel Investments, LLC with over 2.41 million shares valued at $5.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.73% of the MIND Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.61 million shares valued at $1.27 million to account for 4.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.53 million shares representing 4.14% and valued at over $1.11 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.84% of the shares totaling 0.49 million with a market value of $1.03 million.

MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hilarides William Hunter, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hilarides William Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 01 at a price of $2.15 per share for a total of $21500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15500.0 shares.

MIND Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 10 that Morris Dennis Patrick (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 10 and was made at $1.68 per share for $6720.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70000.0 shares of the MIND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 09, Morris Dennis Patrick (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 16,000 shares at an average price of $1.64 for $26240.0. The insider now directly holds 66,000 shares of MIND Technology Inc. (MIND).

MIND Technology Inc. (MIND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) that is trading 111.56% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -51.1% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 19250.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.02.