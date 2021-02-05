NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC): These Numbers Show Where AMEX:NNVC Stock Is Going Next

NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX: NNVC) is 55.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.85 and a high of $12.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NNVC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.31% off the consensus price target high of $14.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 69.31% higher than the price target low of $14.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.45, the stock is 18.32% and 22.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 3.73% at the moment leaves the stock -13.79% off its SMA200. NNVC registered -51.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.5752 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.1852.

The stock witnessed a 40.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.99%, and is 18.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.05% over the week and 10.01% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 56.14% and -65.50% from its 52-week high.

NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NanoViricides Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.00% this year.

NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) Top Institutional Holders

43 institutions hold shares in NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC), with 1.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.49% while institutional investors hold 34.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.49M, and float is at 9.55M with Short Float at 7.26%. Institutions hold 30.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.26 million shares valued at $0.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.40% of the NNVC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 93528.0 shares valued at $0.36 million to account for 0.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 73566.0 shares representing 0.69% and valued at over $0.28 million, while Wedbush Securities Inc holds 0.45% of the shares totaling 47495.0 with a market value of $0.18 million.

NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.