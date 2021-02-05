National Grid plc (NGG) Volatility At 1.25%, Should You Add A Position?

367 institutions hold shares in National Grid plc (NGG), with 28.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 4.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 702.60M, and float is at 699.83M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 4.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 6.38 million shares valued at $368.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.90% of the NGG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of America Corporation with 3.08 million shares valued at $177.89 million to account for 0.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Federated Hermes, Inc. which holds 1.86 million shares representing 0.26% and valued at over $107.56 million, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 0.23% of the shares totaling 1.6 million with a market value of $92.67 million.

National Grid plc (NYSE: NGG) is 0.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.29 and a high of $69.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NGG stock was last observed hovering at around $59.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $69.22 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.56% off the consensus price target high of $76.87 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 4.9% higher than the price target low of $62.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.53, the stock is -0.10% and 0.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 1.95% off its SMA200. NGG registered -9.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.76.

The stock witnessed a 0.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.09%, and is 0.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.25% over the week and 1.15% over the month.

National Grid plc (NGG) has around 23069 employees, a market worth around $42.92B and $20.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.53 and Fwd P/E is 15.46. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.41% and -13.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

National Grid plc (NGG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National Grid plc (NGG) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National Grid plc quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.00% this year.

National Grid plc (NGG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avangrid Inc. (AGR) that is trading -11.28% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.05% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.01.