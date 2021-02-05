New Big Money Means Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

408 institutions hold shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL), with 257.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.09% while institutional investors hold 77.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.71M, and float is at 23.46M with Short Float at 5.80%. Institutions hold 76.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.68 million shares valued at $307.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.32% of the CBRL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.09 million shares valued at $240.13 million to account for 8.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Biglari Capital Corp which holds 2.0 million shares representing 8.43% and valued at over $229.32 million, while Earnest Partners LLC holds 3.86% of the shares totaling 0.92 million with a market value of $104.98 million.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) is 11.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.61 and a high of $170.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CBRL stock was last observed hovering at around $143.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.11% off its average median price target of $158.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.21% off the consensus price target high of $180.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -28.03% lower than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $147.23, the stock is 5.93% and 6.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 2.87% at the moment leaves the stock 22.94% off its SMA200. CBRL registered -5.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $136.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $126.84.

The stock witnessed a 13.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.98%, and is 6.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) has around 55000 employees, a market worth around $3.57B and $2.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.03 and Fwd P/E is 17.75. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 174.63% and -13.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.78 with sales reaching $672.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -114.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.40% year-over-year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BERQUIST CARL T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BERQUIST CARL T bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $74.34 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4259.0 shares.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) that is trading 9.54% up over the past 12 months. Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) is -14.42% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.12% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.89.