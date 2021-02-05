New Big Money Means Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) Investors Could Reap Benefit

206 institutions hold shares in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD), with 75.39k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.22% while institutional investors hold 57.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.08M, and float is at 31.28M with Short Float at 1.03%. Institutions hold 57.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.32 million shares valued at $55.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.68% of the GOOD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.56 million shares valued at $43.05 million to account for 7.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 2.37 million shares representing 6.93% and valued at over $40.01 million, while Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds 2.40% of the shares totaling 0.82 million with a market value of $13.83 million.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOOD) is 2.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.59 and a high of $22.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GOOD stock was last observed hovering at around $18.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.43% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 8.05% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.39, the stock is 1.39% and 1.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 3.58% off its SMA200. GOOD registered -15.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.94.

The stock witnessed a 3.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.18%, and is 1.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 142.29% and -16.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $33.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -557.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.90% in year-over-year returns.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SODO MICHAEL, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that SODO MICHAEL bought 750 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $16.24 per share for a total of $12180.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10750.0 shares.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that Cutlip Robert G (President) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $16.29 per share for $16289.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58100.0 shares of the GOOD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27, ENGLISH MICHELA A (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $14.83 for $7413.0. The insider now directly holds 1,761 shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD).

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) that is trading -9.42% down over the past 12 months. National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) is -20.30% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.91% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.5.