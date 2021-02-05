New Big Money Means JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

346 institutions hold shares in JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS), with 4.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.47% while institutional investors hold 101.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 133.62M, and float is at 127.63M with Short Float at 0.96%. Institutions hold 97.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.99 million shares valued at $454.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.82% of the JBGS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Norges Bank Investment Management with 13.11 million shares valued at $523.13 million to account for 9.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 12.89 million shares representing 9.73% and valued at over $344.58 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 7.50% of the shares totaling 9.94 million with a market value of $265.82 million.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) is -0.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.88 and a high of $42.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JBGS stock was last observed hovering at around $30.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.37% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 6.0% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.02, the stock is 0.64% and -0.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 5.73% off its SMA200. JBGS registered -24.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.74.

The stock witnessed a 3.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.33%, and is 2.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) has around 1017 employees, a market worth around $4.15B and $619.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 287.22. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.77% and -26.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JBG SMITH Properties is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $154.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.90% in year-over-year returns.

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ESTES SCOTT A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ESTES SCOTT A bought 1,452 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $27.87 per share for a total of $40467.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40000.0 shares.

JBG SMITH Properties disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that ESTES SCOTT A (Director) bought a total of 18,548 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $27.40 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38548.0 shares of the JBGS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 11, HALDEMAN CHARLES E (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $26.65 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 85,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS).

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN) that is trading -14.59% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.38% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.64.