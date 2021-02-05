New Big Money Means Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

346 institutions hold shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS), with 2.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.09% while institutional investors hold 97.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.06M, and float is at 15.60M with Short Float at 5.00%. Institutions hold 88.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Silver Lake Group, LLC with over 1.9 million shares valued at $285.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.70% of the MSGS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.6 million shares valued at $240.15 million to account for 8.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are D1 Capital Partners, LP which holds 1.23 million shares representing 6.28% and valued at over $185.02 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.93% of the shares totaling 0.97 million with a market value of $145.4 million.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) is -4.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $130.12 and a high of $225.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MSGS stock was last observed hovering at around $170.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.43% off its average median price target of $204.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.2% off the consensus price target high of $228.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -113.55% lower than the price target low of $82.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $175.11, the stock is 0.45% and -0.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 2.60% at the moment leaves the stock 7.02% off its SMA200. MSGS registered -17.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $176.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $163.78.

The stock witnessed a -3.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.82%, and is 6.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) has around 420 employees, a market worth around $4.28B and $610.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 120.85. Distance from 52-week low is 34.58% and -22.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-80.00%).

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.91 with sales reaching $149.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -153.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -42.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -64.70% in year-over-year returns.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 51 times.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS): Who are the competitors?

