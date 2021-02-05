New Big Money Means TIM S.A. (TIMB) Investors Could Reap Benefit

145 institutions hold shares in TIM S.A. (TIMB), with institutional investors hold 7.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 484.16M, and float is at 4.11M with Short Float at 15.59%. Institutions hold 7.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda with over 0.24 million shares valued at $3.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.05% of the TIMB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is First Trust Advisors LP with 0.21 million shares valued at $2.96 million to account for 0.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Deltec Asset Management LLC which holds 53500.0 shares representing 0.01% and valued at over $0.74 million, while Comerica Bank holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 26098.0 with a market value of $0.36 million.

TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) is -8.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.75 and a high of $19.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TIMB stock was last observed hovering at around $13.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $18.32 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.53% off the consensus price target high of $20.66 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 2.31% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.70, the stock is 0.45% and -3.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -2.83% at the moment leaves the stock 1.07% off its SMA200. TIMB registered -33.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.08.

The stock witnessed a -4.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.43%, and is 2.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

TIM S.A. (TIMB) has around 9409 employees, a market worth around $8.61B and $3.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.13. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.24% and -35.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

TIM S.A. (TIMB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TIM S.A. (TIMB) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 42.30% this year.