New Big Money Means Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

275 institutions hold shares in Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX), with 250.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.64% while institutional investors hold 109.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.10M, and float is at 38.92M with Short Float at 8.73%. Institutions hold 108.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.23 million shares valued at $79.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.91% of the VREX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. with 4.33 million shares valued at $55.07 million to account for 11.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.67 million shares representing 9.37% and valued at over $46.71 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 5.43% of the shares totaling 2.13 million with a market value of $27.08 million.

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) is 19.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.36 and a high of $28.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VREX stock was last observed hovering at around $19.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.68% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.13% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -17.0% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.89, the stock is 3.31% and 13.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 3.54% at the moment leaves the stock 23.26% off its SMA200. VREX registered -30.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.93.

The stock witnessed a 12.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.39%, and is 3.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.22% over the week and 5.75% over the month.

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $771.53M and $738.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.62. Profit margin for the company is -7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.90% and -31.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.30%).

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Varex Imaging Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $172.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -471.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.20% year-over-year.

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yankton Kevin Bruce, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Yankton Kevin Bruce sold 1,629 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 20 at a price of $16.34 per share for a total of $26618.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Varex Imaging Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Giambattista Brian W (SVP and GM, X-ray Detectors) sold a total of 564 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $17.96 per share for $10129.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the VREX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Giambattista Brian W (SVP and GM, X-ray Detectors) disposed off 1,553 shares at an average price of $25.29 for $39275.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX).

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading 54.12% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.18% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.22.