Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) is 6.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.50 and a high of $35.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OPI stock was last observed hovering at around $23.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.53% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -26.95% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $24.12, the stock is -1.75% and 1.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 1.82% at the moment leaves the stock 1.00% off its SMA200. OPI registered -29.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.01.

The stock witnessed a 7.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.28%, and is 0.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.95% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 15.81. Profit margin for the company is 12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.18% and -32.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Office Properties Income Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $145.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 156.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.20% in year-over-year returns.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Top Institutional Holders

302 institutions hold shares in Office Properties Income Trust (OPI), with 858.13k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.78% while institutional investors hold 82.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.13M, and float is at 47.46M with Short Float at 3.77%. Institutions hold 81.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.29 million shares valued at $171.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.17% of the OPI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.36 million shares valued at $152.4 million to account for 15.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 2.49 million shares representing 5.15% and valued at over $51.6 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 4.89% of the shares totaling 2.36 million with a market value of $48.97 million.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times.