ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

430 institutions hold shares in ONE Gas Inc. (OGS), with 930.79k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.75% while institutional investors hold 82.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.19M, and float is at 52.17M with Short Float at 3.01%. Institutions hold 80.74% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.11 million shares valued at $421.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.51% of the OGS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.06 million shares valued at $349.16 million to account for 9.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are American Century Companies, Inc. which holds 3.84 million shares representing 7.23% and valued at over $265.04 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 7.07% of the shares totaling 3.75 million with a market value of $258.91 million.

ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is -5.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.67 and a high of $96.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OGS stock was last observed hovering at around $71.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.77% off the consensus price target high of $87.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -1.99% lower than the price target low of $71.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.41, the stock is -0.22% and -4.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -4.37% off its SMA200. OGS registered -24.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $74.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $74.28.

The stock witnessed a -3.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.71%, and is -0.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $3.84B and $1.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.39 and Fwd P/E is 18.94. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.73% and -25.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ONE Gas Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.06 with sales reaching $478.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.80% in year-over-year returns.

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RODRIGUEZ EDUARDO A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RODRIGUEZ EDUARDO A sold 870 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 29 at a price of $68.49 per share for a total of $59586.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9365.0 shares.

ONE Gas Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that Hart Tracy E (Director) bought a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $69.67 per share for $27868.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4447.0 shares of the OGS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Husen Jeffrey J (See Remarks) disposed off 700 shares at an average price of $77.61 for $54327.0. The insider now directly holds 1,748 shares of ONE Gas Inc. (OGS).

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) that is trading -9.56% down over the past 12 months. CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) is -19.89% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.55% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.15.