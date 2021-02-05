Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

165 institutions hold shares in Ontrak Inc. (OTRK), with 10M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.43% while institutional investors hold 66.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.28M, and float is at 7.41M with Short Float at 42.57%. Institutions hold 28.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 0.86 million shares valued at $51.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.95% of the OTRK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.6 million shares valued at $35.88 million to account for 3.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.41 million shares representing 2.34% and valued at over $24.47 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.82% of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $8.6 million.

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) is 27.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.55 and a high of $99.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OTRK stock was last observed hovering at around $80.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.24% off its average median price target of $89.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.28% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -5.19% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.89, the stock is 6.60% and 20.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 59.21% off its SMA200. OTRK registered 319.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 100.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.11.

The stock witnessed a 20.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.00%, and is 2.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.48% over the week and 11.34% over the month.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) has around 395 employees, a market worth around $1.33B and $65.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -43.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 822.69% and -21.02% from its 52-week high.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ontrak Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3 with sales reaching $29.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 135.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 148.40% in year-over-year returns.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.