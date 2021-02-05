Opera Limited (OPRA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) is -3.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.60 and a high of $11.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OPRA stock was last observed hovering at around $8.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.79% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 26.25% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.85, the stock is -3.81% and -0.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 3.49% off its SMA200. OPRA registered 25.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.19.

The stock witnessed a -1.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.34%, and is -2.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.64% over the week and 6.08% over the month.

Opera Limited (OPRA) has around 819 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $250.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.64 and Fwd P/E is 16.39. Profit margin for the company is 51.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.39% and -22.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Opera Limited (OPRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Opera Limited (OPRA) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Opera Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $47.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -63.40% in year-over-year returns.

Opera Limited (OPRA) Top Institutional Holders

51 institutions hold shares in Opera Limited (OPRA), with institutional investors hold 12.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.36M, and float is at 58.71M with Short Float at 1.15%. Institutions hold 12.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Genesis Investment Management, LLP with over 6.11 million shares valued at $55.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.13% of the OPRA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. with 0.12 million shares valued at $1.19 million to account for 0.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Parametric Portfolio Associates which holds 0.1 million shares representing 0.08% and valued at over $0.98 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.08% of the shares totaling 89543.0 with a market value of $0.88 million.