Overview of Three Hot Stocks: GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Unilever PLC (UL)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) shares are 4.81% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.88% or $1.49 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 228.42% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 3.28% and 2.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 29, 2020, BTIG Research recommended the GP stock as a Buy, while earlier, Maxim Group had Initiated the stock as a Buy on November 02, 2020. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.00. The forecasts give the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 20.0% or -28.0%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 8 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 245,963 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 208,105 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Atkinson Fraser, a CEO, and Chairman of the company bought 5,000 shares worth $75031.0 at $15.01 per share on Oct 15. The CEO and Chairman had earlier bought another 5,000 GP shares valued at $62750.0 on Oct 22. The shares were bought at $12.55 per share. Atkinson Fraser (CEO and Chairman) bought 10,000 shares at $14.80 per share on Sep 23 for a total of $0.15 million while Atkinson Fraser, (CEO and Chairman) bought 5,000 shares on Sep 16 for $88146.0 with each share fetching $17.63.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) share price was up 37.50% to $2.20. Its opening price was $1.60 and its shares traded within the range of $1.60-$2.20. The company now has a market cap of about $143,149,448.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. engages in tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging, and sales through its subsidiaries. The company was set-up to provide a solution for the disposal of tree debris, which is currently dumped in landfills. This is a burden on the environment and strains disposal sites around the country.

Based on vertically integrated operations, the Company’s sustainability-based solutions are derived from recycling and using tree debris as a feedstock to manufacture a range of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products distributed to landscapers, installers, and garden centers.

The Company intends to grow through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth thanks to synergistic opportunities identified. Its customers are primarily government entities, residential clients, and commercial customers.

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL), on the other hand, is trading around $55.04 with a market cap of $148.84B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $72.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.56% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Short term investments amounted to $1.21 billion while total current assets were at $19.76 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.88 billion, significantly higher than the $2.87 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.42 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.10% with a share float percentage of 1.12B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unilever PLC having a total of 758 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 20.39 million shares worth more than $1.26 billion. As of Sept 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gardner Russo & Gardner, with the investment firm holding over 11.67 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $719.71 million and represent 8.91% of shares outstanding.