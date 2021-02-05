Parsons Corporation (PSN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is 3.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.67 and a high of $45.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PSN stock was last observed hovering at around $36.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.19% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.88% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -7.31% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $37.56, the stock is -0.44% and 4.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 3.27% at the moment leaves the stock 5.62% off its SMA200. PSN registered -11.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.60.

The stock witnessed a 6.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.82%, and is 2.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

Parsons Corporation (PSN) has around 15879 employees, a market worth around $3.87B and $3.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.68 and Fwd P/E is 26.14. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.25% and -17.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Parsons Corporation (PSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Parsons Corporation (PSN) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Parsons Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $1.04B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.20% in year-over-year returns.

Parsons Corporation (PSN) Top Institutional Holders

213 institutions hold shares in Parsons Corporation (PSN), with 76.55k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.08% while institutional investors hold 103.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.74M, and float is at 100.64M with Short Float at 3.23%. Institutions hold 103.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Newport Trust Co with over 76.15 million shares valued at $2.55 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 75.60% of the PSN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 2.26 million shares valued at $75.66 million to account for 2.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.16 million shares representing 2.15% and valued at over $72.48 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.74% of the shares totaling 1.75 million with a market value of $58.76 million.

Parsons Corporation (PSN) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Parsons Corporation (PSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ball George L., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Ball George L. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 06 at a price of $30.25 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75000.0 shares.

Parsons Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Smith Carey A. (President & COO) bought a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $35.38 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10550.0 shares of the PSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, McMahon Harry T. (Director) acquired 8,900 shares at an average price of $28.27 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 17,500 shares of Parsons Corporation (PSN).