Pay Close Attention To These 3 Stocks: Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Gold Resource Corporation (GORO)

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) shares are 5.90% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.76% or -$0.38 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.93% lower. Comparatively, the stock is down -2.76% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 10.55% and 7.96% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, Citigroup recommended the ZGNX stock is Neutral, while earlier, Raymond James had Initiated the stock as an Mkt Perform on August 25, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the ZGNX stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $21.17. The forecasts give the Zogenix Inc. stock a price target range of $69.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 69.32% or 15.32%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -10.20% in the current quarter to -$0.99, up from the -$1.26 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$3.63, up 238.00% from -$9.74 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.12 and -$0.76. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.96 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 103,040 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 53,892. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 8,000 and 15,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

TANNENBAUM RENEE P, a Director at the company, sold 15,000 shares worth $0.31 million at $20.74 per share on Nov 17. The Director had earlier bought another 8,000 ZGNX shares valued at $0.16 million on Nov 19. The shares were bought at $20.13 per share. Farfel Gail M (EVP/Chief Development Officer) sold 2,573 shares at $28.21 per share on May 12 for a total of $72584.0 while Sagrolikar Ashish M, (EVP & CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) bought 1,000 shares on May 08 for $25450.0 with each share fetching $25.45.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) showed a bullish trend during the last trading session, reporting an increase of 18.52%, to close at $1.60. During the last trade, the company’s minimum price was $1.35, while it touched its highest price of $2.00. Its market capitalization was $143,149,448. The company has a total of 89,468,405 outstanding shares.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company achieved these notable achievements.‎

Changes to the Company’s name and its stock symbol was completed on July 21.‎

Reducing the number of shares authorized from 3,249,000,000 to 250,000,000, a 93% reduction, ‎as of July 21.‎

Receiving IPEMA certification to turn tree and storm waste into a $4 billion market, surfacing ‎material for public playgrounds, on July 23.‎

Construction of a Waste Management landfill facility completed on July 28, increasing mulch ‎manufacturing capabilities.‎

The Company announced Aug. 5 that it had added new grapple hauling trucks to its fleet, ‎expanding vertically integrated operations.‎

The Company has received permit approval for mulch manufacture at their largest state-of-the-art facility, announced Aug. 13.‎

Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX: GORO), on the other hand, is trading around $2.95 with a market cap of $205.97M, and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.44% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GORO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.85 million. This represented 88.54% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $42.29 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.07 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.05 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Sep 2020, the total assets figure advanced to $203.46 million from $188.78 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $5.24 million while total current assets were at $70.48 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $17.7 million, significantly higher than the $7.77 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $4.78 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at Gold Resource Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 154,486 shares. Insider sales totaled 52,368 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transaction. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.37M shares after the latest sales, with 7.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.60% with a share float percentage of 69.49M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gold Resource Corporation having a total of 130 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.58 million shares worth more than $15.63 million. As of Sept 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 6.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 3.5 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.92 million and represent 4.70% of shares outstanding.