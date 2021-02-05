PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) Volatility At 6.14%, Should You Add A Position?

114 institutions hold shares in PlayAGS Inc. (AGS), with 383.41k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.07% while institutional investors hold 81.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.65M, and float is at 35.49M with Short Float at 2.58%. Institutions hold 80.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. with over 8.21 million shares valued at $29.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.95% of the AGS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is HG Vora Capital Management, LLC with 3.5 million shares valued at $12.39 million to account for 9.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC which holds 2.87 million shares representing 8.03% and valued at over $10.16 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.65% of the shares totaling 2.02 million with a market value of $7.15 million.

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS) is -15.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $10.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.82% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -62.63% lower than the price target low of $3.72 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.05, the stock is 2.57% and 2.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 5.22% at the moment leaves the stock 38.75% off its SMA200. AGS registered -40.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.51.

The stock witnessed a -7.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 95.79%, and is 16.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.14% over the week and 6.64% over the month.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) has around 762 employees, a market worth around $218.53M and $198.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 762.93% and -43.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PlayAGS Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.4 with sales reaching $46.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -45.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -39.80% in year-over-year returns.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 20 times.