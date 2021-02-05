Positives for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) as stock gains in recent trading

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) is -7.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.01 and a high of $117.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALXO stock was last observed hovering at around $77.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.72% off its average median price target of $97.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.36% off the consensus price target high of $103.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -28.98% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.97, the stock is -2.69% and -2.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 3.52% at the moment leaves the stock 43.55% off its SMA200. ALXO registered a gain of 84.86% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $84.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.74.

The stock witnessed a -6.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 90.40%, and is 3.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.94% over the week and 6.69% over the month.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $3.09B and $2.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 185.51% and -31.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.40%).

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.37 with sales reaching $80k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.70% this year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) Top Institutional Holders

92 institutions hold shares in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO), with 5.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.22% while institutional investors hold 82.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.11M, and float is at 23.78M with Short Float at 4.90%. Institutions hold 69.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is venBio Partners LLC with over 9.7 million shares valued at $366.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 26.14% of the ALXO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vivo Capital, LLC with 4.22 million shares valued at $159.26 million to account for 11.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Logos Global Management LP which holds 3.14 million shares representing 8.45% and valued at over $118.39 million, while Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Jr University holds 3.90% of the shares totaling 1.45 million with a market value of $54.6 million.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Graham G. Walmsley, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Graham G. Walmsley bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $76.00 per share for a total of $1.52 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.99 million shares.