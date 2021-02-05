Positives for China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) as stock gains in recent trading

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) is 16.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.94 and a high of $3.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CIH stock was last observed hovering at around $2.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $2.29, the stock is 9.13% and 13.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 28.50% off its SMA200. CIH registered -23.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0358 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7757.

The stock witnessed a 12.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.38%, and is 9.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.31% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) has around 730 employees, a market worth around $206.21M and $96.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.80. Profit margin for the company is 44.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 144.19% and -28.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1140.80%).

China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Index Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/24/2021.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.30% this year.

China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) Top Institutional Holders

40 institutions hold shares in China Index Holdings Limited (CIH), with 10.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.29% while institutional investors hold 49.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 89.84M, and float is at 65.51M with Short Float at 1.02%. Institutions hold 43.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is General Atlantic, LLC with over 10.12 million shares valued at $14.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.24% of the CIH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Davis Selected Advisers, LP with 4.74 million shares valued at $6.88 million to account for 7.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 3.05 million shares representing 4.60% and valued at over $4.43 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 4.25% of the shares totaling 2.82 million with a market value of $4.1 million.