Positives for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) as stock gains in recent trading

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) is 10.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.63 and a high of $24.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRNX stock was last observed hovering at around $15.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.76% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 32.0% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.64, the stock is 6.26% and 11.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 3.64% at the moment leaves the stock 1.59% off its SMA200. CRNX registered -31.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.49.

The stock witnessed a 17.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.75%, and is 4.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.89% over the week and 6.19% over the month.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) has around 68 employees, a market worth around $535.04M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 47.13% and -36.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.00%).

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.58.The EPS is expected to shrink by -86.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -94.10% year-over-year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) Top Institutional Holders

119 institutions hold shares in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX), with 1.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.50% while institutional investors hold 99.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.89M, and float is at 27.78M with Short Float at 5.26%. Institutions hold 95.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 4.93 million shares valued at $77.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.98% of the CRNX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 3.66 million shares valued at $57.34 million to account for 11.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Orbimed Advisors LLC. which holds 2.75 million shares representing 8.36% and valued at over $43.15 million, while RA Capital Management, L.P. holds 7.07% of the shares totaling 2.33 million with a market value of $36.49 million.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Struthers Richard Scott, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Struthers Richard Scott bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $13.10 per share for a total of $52400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4000.0 shares.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Struthers Richard Scott (President & CEO) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $12.60 per share for $12600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1000.0 shares of the CRNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 16, Struthers Richard Scott (President & CEO) disposed off 17,500 shares at an average price of $14.46 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 890,805 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX).