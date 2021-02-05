Positives for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) as stock gains in recent trading

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: PBT) is 13.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.11 and a high of $4.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PBT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.0% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 71.0% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.77, the stock is 7.06% and 12.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 21.47% off its SMA200. PBT registered -2.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4648 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9718.

The stock witnessed a 5.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.81%, and is 10.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 4.23% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 12.52. Profit margin for the company is 98.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.67% and -6.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4855.30%).

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.90% this year.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Top Institutional Holders

52 institutions hold shares in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT), with 3.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.01% while institutional investors hold 7.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.61M, and float is at 43.34M with Short Float at 0.41%. Institutions hold 6.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Foundation Resource Management Inc with over 0.78 million shares valued at $2.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.66% of the PBT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is SoftVest Advisors, LLC with 0.5 million shares valued at $1.24 million to account for 1.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC which holds 0.38 million shares representing 0.81% and valued at over $0.94 million, while FMR, LLC holds 0.71% of the shares totaling 0.33 million with a market value of $0.83 million.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) that is trading -0.97% down over the past 12 months. Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) is -39.72% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -79.53% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.43.