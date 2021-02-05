Positives for Unifi Inc. (UFI) as stock gains in recent trading

Unifi Inc. (NYSE: UFI) is 41.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.48 and a high of $25.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UFI stock was last observed hovering at around $24.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.3% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 7.0% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.11, the stock is 24.24% and 38.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 2.28% at the moment leaves the stock 76.23% off its SMA200. UFI registered 10.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 103.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.00.

The stock witnessed a 41.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.96%, and is 16.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.06% over the week and 5.85% over the month.

Unifi Inc. (UFI) has around 2560 employees, a market worth around $416.83M and $561.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.87. Profit margin for the company is -10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 235.70% and -1.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.70%).

Unifi Inc. (UFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unifi Inc. (UFI) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unifi Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $166.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 120.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.20% year-over-year.

Unifi Inc. (UFI) Top Institutional Holders

165 institutions hold shares in Unifi Inc. (UFI), with 2.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.39% while institutional investors hold 84.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.45M, and float is at 16.35M with Short Float at 1.64%. Institutions hold 75.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.14 million shares valued at $27.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.61% of the UFI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Impala Asset Management, LLC with 1.65 million shares valued at $21.18 million to account for 8.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.49 million shares representing 8.08% and valued at over $19.13 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.39% of the shares totaling 0.99 million with a market value of $12.77 million.

Unifi Inc. (UFI) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Unifi Inc. (UFI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bishop Robert J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bishop Robert J sold 1,524 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $15.12 per share for a total of $23043.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.59 million shares.

Unifi Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Bishop Robert J (Director) sold a total of 8,476 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $16.19 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.59 million shares of the UFI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Bishop Robert J (Director) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $16.40 for $0.82 million. The insider now directly holds 1,599,240 shares of Unifi Inc. (UFI).

Unifi Inc. (UFI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) that is trading 215.38% up over the past 12 months. Interface Inc. (TILE) is -32.73% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.15% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.19.