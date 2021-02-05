Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

55 institutions hold shares in Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH), with 57.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 85.40% while institutional investors hold 44.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.17M, and float is at 9.77M with Short Float at 1.64%. Institutions hold 6.49% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Times Square Capital Management, LLC with over 2.19 million shares valued at $6.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.26% of the PRTH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd with 0.39 million shares valued at $1.23 million to account for 0.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.32 million shares representing 0.48% and valued at over $1.01 million, while Putnam Investments LLC holds 0.45% of the shares totaling 0.3 million with a market value of $0.95 million.

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) is 17.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.33 and a high of $8.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRTH stock was last observed hovering at around $7.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -3.37% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -3.37% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.27, the stock is 9.39% and 25.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 4.55% at the moment leaves the stock 138.87% off its SMA200. PRTH registered 192.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 256.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.09.

The stock witnessed a 26.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 201.82%, and is 2.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.65% over the week and 7.82% over the month.

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH) has around 588 employees, a market worth around $573.61M and $396.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.62 and Fwd P/E is 206.75. Distance from 52-week low is 522.98% and 1.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $110M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.50% in year-over-year returns.

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH) Insider Activity

A total of 124 insider transactions have happened at Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 108 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kiewiet Sean, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Kiewiet Sean sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $7.40 per share for a total of $74031.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.95 million shares.

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Kiewiet Sean (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $7.47 per share for $74705.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.96 million shares of the PRTH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, Kiewiet Sean (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $7.90 for $79038.0. The insider now directly holds 1,971,659 shares of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH).