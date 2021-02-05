Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) is 18.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.50 and a high of $15.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PBYI stock was last observed hovering at around $12.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.0% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -102.67% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $12.16, the stock is 6.02% and 8.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing -2.72% at the moment leaves the stock 16.09% off its SMA200. PBYI registered -16.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.32.

The stock witnessed a 14.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.34%, and is 3.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.72% over the week and 6.93% over the month.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) has around 269 employees, a market worth around $485.18M and $235.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 121.09% and -18.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.50%).

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) is a “Underweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3 with sales reaching $53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.70% in year-over-year returns.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) Top Institutional Holders

195 institutions hold shares in Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI), with 5.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.47% while institutional investors hold 110.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.70M, and float is at 34.44M with Short Float at 14.17%. Institutions hold 95.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.47 million shares valued at $35.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.74% of the PBYI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Fred Alger Management, LLC with 3.33 million shares valued at $33.63 million to account for 8.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.96 million shares representing 7.44% and valued at over $29.84 million, while Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) holds 7.11% of the shares totaling 2.83 million with a market value of $28.52 million.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NOUGUES MAXIMO F, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that NOUGUES MAXIMO F sold 179 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $12.26 per share for a total of $2195.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13236.0 shares.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that AUERBACH ALAN H (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold a total of 1,222 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $12.22 per share for $14931.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.28 million shares of the PBYI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, HUNT DOUGLAS M (See Remarks) disposed off 412 shares at an average price of $12.27 for $5054.0. The insider now directly holds 49,883 shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI).

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -3.55% down over the past 12 months. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) is -21.50% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -60.04% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.97.