Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) Volatility At 3.63%, Should You Add A Position?

347 institutions hold shares in Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO), with 2.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.03% while institutional investors hold 121.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.57M, and float is at 50.94M with Short Float at 11.93%. Institutions hold 116.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.63 million shares valued at $422.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.59% of the QTWO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with 4.58 million shares valued at $417.82 million to account for 8.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 3.91 million shares representing 7.26% and valued at over $357.14 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.49% of the shares totaling 3.5 million with a market value of $319.08 million.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) is 9.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.17 and a high of $142.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QTWO stock was last observed hovering at around $134.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.45% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.14% off the consensus price target high of $161.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -45.52% lower than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $138.24, the stock is 4.97% and 10.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 2.56% at the moment leaves the stock 39.85% off its SMA200. QTWO registered 61.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $128.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $106.13.

The stock witnessed a 11.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.71%, and is 5.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.63% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) has around 1574 employees, a market worth around $7.65B and $380.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 478.34. Profit margin for the company is -30.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 193.07% and -3.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.70%).

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Q2 Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $106.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -85.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.60% in year-over-year returns.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Flake Matthew P, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Flake Matthew P sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $129.67 per share for a total of $1.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Q2 Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that Atchison Rebecca Lynn (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $127.42 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8165.0 shares of the QTWO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 31, Flake Matthew P (President and CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $126.55 for $1.27 million. The insider now directly holds 273,877 shares of Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO).

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY) that is trading -7.40% down over the past 12 months. NCR Corporation (NCR) is 6.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.02% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.49.