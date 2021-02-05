Quarterly Results Took Shares Of MetLife (MET), Cigna (CI) High, And Merck’s (MRK) Low

MetLife, Inc. (MET) was up +5.12% to $51.9. For the fourth fiscal quarter, the U.S. insurer posted a better-than-expected rise in adjusted earnings, with investment growth and underwriting in some of its U.S. companies. The quarter’s adjusted earnings per share are $2.03, compared to $1.53 and $1.98 a year ago. The income was 20.6 billion dollars, up from 18.2 billion dollars a year ago.

Cigna Corporation (CI) was down -6.4% to $205.38. A lower-than-expected profit for the quarter ended was posted by Connecticut’s U.S. insurer, which also reported better-than-expected sales for the time. Compared to $977 million a year ago, quarterly net income was $4.14 billion, or $11.45 a share. For the year, the company generated $160.4 billion in sales, $8.5 billion in net revenue, and $22.96 per share of earnings. Net income was $6.8 billion in 2020 and $18.45 per share. In 2021, it is projected to be at least $6.95 billion, or $20 per share, with at least $165 billion in sales.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) was down -1.67% to $76.03 for releasing lower-than-expected fourth-quarter results and also confirmed the resignation of Ken Frazier, its chief executive, planned for June. There was $12.5 billion in quarterly revenue, up 5 percent. With acquisition costs and impairments, the GAAP cost per share was 83 cents. Earnings per share adjusted are $1.32. For $12.7 billion in sales, the consensus was $1.38 adjusted EPS. The U.S. biotechnology firm anticipates revenue of between $51.8 billion and $53.8 billion for fiscal 2021, a GAAP EPS of between $5.52 and $5.72, and an adjusted EPS of between $6.48 and $6.68.