QUOT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Now

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) is 2.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.55 and a high of $10.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QUOT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.71% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -24.36% lower than the price target low of $7.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.70, the stock is -0.09% and 6.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 1.25% at the moment leaves the stock 20.45% off its SMA200. QUOT registered -7.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.54.

The stock witnessed a 3.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.71%, and is 7.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) has around 1072 employees, a market worth around $900.74M and $421.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 262.16. Profit margin for the company is -11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.19% and -11.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.90%).

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quotient Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $121.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.10% in year-over-year returns.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Top Institutional Holders

169 institutions hold shares in Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT), with 14.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.08% while institutional investors hold 84.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 90.59M, and float is at 76.41M with Short Float at 3.72%. Institutions hold 71.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Trigran Investments Inc with over 8.52 million shares valued at $62.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.36% of the QUOT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Miller Value Partners, LLC with 7.23 million shares valued at $53.39 million to account for 7.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.64 million shares representing 7.29% and valued at over $48.97 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.26% of the shares totaling 5.7 million with a market value of $42.06 million.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boal Steven R., the company’s CEO and Chairman. SEC filings show that Boal Steven R. sold 3,498 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $10.03 per share for a total of $35078.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.53 million shares.

Quotient Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that Boal Steven R. (CEO and Chairman) sold a total of 41,502 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $10.01 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.54 million shares of the QUOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, GESSOW ANDREW J (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $7.40 for $37000.0. The insider now directly holds 59,346 shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT).

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include News Corporation (NWSA) that is trading 44.12% up over the past 12 months. Facebook Inc. (FB) is 26.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.17% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.67.