Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

122 institutions hold shares in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK), with 7.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.45% while institutional investors hold 100.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.40M, and float is at 68.99M with Short Float at 1.12%. Institutions hold 90.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JS Capital Management LLC with over 29.98 million shares valued at $285.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 43.45% of the PACK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with 5.96 million shares valued at $56.73 million to account for 8.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackstone Group Inc. which holds 4.56 million shares representing 6.61% and valued at over $43.44 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 6.26% of the shares totaling 4.32 million with a market value of $41.13 million.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) is 41.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.70 and a high of $21.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PACK stock was last observed hovering at around $18.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.1% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -58.17% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.98, the stock is 13.02% and 35.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 3.10% at the moment leaves the stock 88.63% off its SMA200. PACK registered 136.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 125.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.16.

The stock witnessed a 33.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 110.89%, and is 10.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 5.75% over the month.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) has around 595 employees, a market worth around $1.42B and $284.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 292.00. Profit margin for the company is -8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 232.98% and -10.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $81.89M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.40% in year-over-year returns.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ASALI OMAR, the company’s CEO and Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that ASALI OMAR bought 17,850 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $7.57 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.28 million shares.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Drew William (Interim CFO) bought a total of 1,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $7.70 per share for $13475.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the PACK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Drew William (Interim CFO) acquired 3,250 shares at an average price of $7.52 for $24440.0. The insider now directly holds 148,817 shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK).