Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Volatility At 5.34%, Should You Add A Position?

120 institutions hold shares in Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK), with 5.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.56% while institutional investors hold 84.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.85M, and float is at 47.63M with Short Float at 12.20%. Institutions hold 76.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.22 million shares valued at $14.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.26% of the FRBK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is CPV Partners, LLC with 5.61 million shares valued at $11.1 million to account for 9.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are M3F, Inc. which holds 3.52 million shares representing 5.99% and valued at over $6.98 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 5.24% of the shares totaling 3.09 million with a market value of $6.11 million.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) is 16.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.80 and a high of $3.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FRBK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $3.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.86% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -2.46% lower than the price target low of $3.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.33, the stock is 12.94% and 12.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 2.46% at the moment leaves the stock 35.42% off its SMA200. FRBK registered 1.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9145 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5122.

The stock witnessed a 16.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.51%, and is 16.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.34% over the week and 4.36% over the month.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) has around 599 employees, a market worth around $199.57M and $114.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.57 and Fwd P/E is 69.37. Profit margin for the company is -2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.00% and -1.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.70%).

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $36.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -141.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 40.00% in year-over-year returns.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WILDSTEIN HARRIS, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WILDSTEIN HARRIS sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 22 at a price of $2.35 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.83 million shares.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 21 that WILDSTEIN HARRIS (Director) bought a total of 6,007 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 21 and was made at $1.97 per share for $11834.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.88 million shares of the FRBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 18, WILDSTEIN HARRIS (Director) acquired 6,652 shares at an average price of $1.99 for $13237.0. The insider now directly holds 878,296 shares of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK).

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) that is trading 16.28% up over the past 12 months. Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) is -22.98% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 76.25% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.08.