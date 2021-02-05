Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

463 institutions hold shares in Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), with 376.13k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.65% while institutional investors hold 80.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.20M, and float is at 57.84M with Short Float at 1.18%. Institutions hold 79.84% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 5.65 million shares valued at $443.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.70% of the SAIC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.13 million shares valued at $402.29 million to account for 8.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.84 million shares representing 8.31% and valued at over $379.49 million, while Boston Partners holds 7.34% of the shares totaling 4.27 million with a market value of $335.18 million.

Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) is 0.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.45 and a high of $103.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SAIC stock was last observed hovering at around $93.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.47% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.18% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 9.3% higher than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $95.24, the stock is -2.42% and -1.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 1.57% at the moment leaves the stock 12.15% off its SMA200. SAIC registered 4.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $97.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $86.43.

The stock witnessed a 2.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.18%, and is -4.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $5.78B and $6.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.07 and Fwd P/E is 12.95. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 109.55% and -8.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Science Applications International Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.47 with sales reaching $1.8B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.70% in year-over-year returns.

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mayopoulos Timothy J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mayopoulos Timothy J sold 2,185 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $99.77 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7398.0 shares.

Science Applications International Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that KEENE NAZZIC S (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 5,122 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $96.51 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49287.0 shares of the SAIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 10, Mathis Charles Alexander (Executive VP and CFO) acquired 1,450 shares at an average price of $69.80 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 24,196 shares of Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC).

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Splunk Inc. (SPLK) that is trading 5.11% up over the past 12 months. Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) is 3.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.15% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.66.