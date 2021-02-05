Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG) – The 27.62% Upside Potential Remains

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE: SHG) is -5.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.09 and a high of $33.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHG stock was last observed hovering at around $28.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $38.77 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.69% off the consensus price target high of $49.83 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 9.19% higher than the price target low of $30.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.06, the stock is -6.27% and -7.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -1.27% at the moment leaves the stock 5.09% off its SMA200. SHG registered -15.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.50.

The stock witnessed a -5.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.79%, and is -4.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.43% over the week and 1.52% over the month.

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG) has around 21405 employees, a market worth around $15.22B and $13.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.50 and Fwd P/E is 4.68. Profit margin for the company is 22.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.19% and -16.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.40% this year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG) Top Institutional Holders

147 institutions hold shares in Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG), with institutional investors hold 2.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 490.55M, and float is at 428.50M with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 2.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Northern Trust Corporation with over 2.13 million shares valued at $48.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.41% of the SHG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.0 million shares valued at $46.03 million to account for 0.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lazard Asset Management LLC which holds 1.61 million shares representing 0.31% and valued at over $37.1 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.25% of the shares totaling 1.27 million with a market value of $29.11 million.

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) that is trading -0.29% down over the past 12 months. Citigroup Inc. (C) is -20.85% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 33.28% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.94.