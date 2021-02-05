Sterling Construction Company Inc. (STRL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

199 institutions hold shares in Sterling Construction Company Inc. (STRL), with 765.2k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.72% while institutional investors hold 89.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.00M, and float is at 27.37M with Short Float at 6.17%. Institutions hold 87.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.96 million shares valued at $27.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.98% of the STRL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.94 million shares valued at $27.53 million to account for 6.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 1.72 million shares representing 6.13% and valued at over $24.41 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.12% of the shares totaling 1.44 million with a market value of $20.39 million.

Sterling Construction Company Inc. (NASDAQ: STRL) is 17.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.72 and a high of $24.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STRL stock was last observed hovering at around $21.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.86% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 0.86% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.81, the stock is -1.90% and 11.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 3.17% at the moment leaves the stock 55.84% off its SMA200. STRL registered 59.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.00.

The stock witnessed a 18.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.67%, and is 3.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.36% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

Sterling Construction Company Inc. (STRL) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $629.65M and $1.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.48 and Fwd P/E is 11.59. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 224.55% and -10.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Sterling Construction Company Inc. (STRL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sterling Construction Company Inc. (STRL) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sterling Construction Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $340.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.80% in year-over-year returns.

Sterling Construction Company Inc. (STRL) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Sterling Construction Company Inc. (STRL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CREGG ROGER A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CREGG ROGER A bought 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $7.35 per share for a total of $47775.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31398.0 shares.

Sterling Construction Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that MESSER RAYMOND F (Director) bought a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $8.13 per share for $97560.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31674.0 shares of the STRL stock.

Sterling Construction Company Inc. (STRL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading 40.70% up over the past 12 months. Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) is 46.30% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.38% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.53.