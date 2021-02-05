These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Exterran Corporation (EXTN)

Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) is 9.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.23 and a high of $8.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXTN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $4.82, the stock is 2.14% and 6.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 1.47% at the moment leaves the stock -2.97% off its SMA200. EXTN registered -16.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.5915 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.6034.

The stock witnessed a 5.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.05%, and is 10.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.25% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

Exterran Corporation (EXTN) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $161.13M and $734.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.23% and -45.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.40%).

Exterran Corporation (EXTN) Analyst Forecasts

Exterran Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.4 with sales reaching $162.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -162.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -45.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -40.20% in year-over-year returns.

Exterran Corporation (EXTN) Top Institutional Holders

164 institutions hold shares in Exterran Corporation (EXTN), with 1.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.63% while institutional investors hold 89.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.81M, and float is at 31.91M with Short Float at 4.54%. Institutions hold 85.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Chai Trust Co LLC with over 7.16 million shares valued at $29.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.61% of the EXTN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.31 million shares valued at $17.93 million to account for 13.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.6 million shares representing 7.85% and valued at over $10.82 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.40% of the shares totaling 1.79 million with a market value of $7.44 million.

Exterran Corporation (EXTN) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Exterran Corporation (EXTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CHAI TRUST CO LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that CHAI TRUST CO LLC bought 295,982 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $7.62 per share for a total of $2.26 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.62 million shares.

Exterran Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that CHAI TRUST CO LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 232,638 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $5.12 per share for $1.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.32 million shares of the EXTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, CHAI TRUST CO LLC (10% Owner) acquired 295,896 shares at an average price of $4.89 for $1.45 million. The insider now directly holds 3,090,353 shares of Exterran Corporation (EXTN).

Exterran Corporation (EXTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oil States International Inc. (OIS) that is trading -46.27% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.48% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.94.