These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Independent Bank Corp. (INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: INDB) is 6.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.25 and a high of $81.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INDB stock was last observed hovering at around $76.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.51% off its average median price target of $80.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.66% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -10.27% lower than the price target low of $70.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.74, the stock is -0.65% and 3.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 1.98% at the moment leaves the stock 17.73% off its SMA200. INDB registered 1.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $76.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.74.

The stock witnessed a 4.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.65%, and is 1.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) has around 1348 employees, a market worth around $2.61B and $402.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.33 and Fwd P/E is 19.71. Profit margin for the company is 37.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.85% and -4.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Independent Bank Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.06 with sales reaching $121.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Top Institutional Holders

266 institutions hold shares in Independent Bank Corp. (INDB), with 466.13k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.41% while institutional investors hold 84.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.95M, and float is at 32.50M with Short Float at 2.47%. Institutions hold 83.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.75 million shares valued at $248.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.41% of the INDB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.26 million shares valued at $170.84 million to account for 9.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC which holds 1.61 million shares representing 4.88% and valued at over $84.27 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 4.13% of the shares totaling 1.36 million with a market value of $99.38 million.

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ODDLEIFSON CHRISTOPHER, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that ODDLEIFSON CHRISTOPHER sold 1,065 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $77.00 per share for a total of $82005.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Independent Bank Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that MORTON JAMES O’SHANNA (Director) bought a total of 13 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $75.29 per share for $1000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.0 shares of the INDB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, MISKELL EILEEN C (Director) disposed off 800 shares at an average price of $73.49 for $58792.0. The insider now directly holds 16,761 shares of Independent Bank Corp. (INDB).

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) that is trading 10.13% up over the past 12 months. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) is -6.59% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.3% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.49.